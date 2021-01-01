COVID-19 UPDATE
Weddings
- From Thursday August 5th, 2021 the maximum number of guests permitted to attend a wedding will increase from 50 people to 100 people (current protective measures apply).
- NOTE – There is no change to the social distancing guidelines, the 2 metre social distancing requirement must be observed. The numbers that may attend a wedding ceremony in a church is therefore 100 people or the current capacity allowed for Sunday Mass whichever number is the smaller, for example, if the current capacity of a church allows for 50 people to attend then that is the number that may attend a wedding ceremony in that church even though 100 people may attend the reception afterwards.
Funerals
- The number of mourners permitted at funeral services is 50 people, regardless of size of venue. Attendance at wakes in private homes and at funeral homes is for family only. Related family gatherings should strictly adhere to prevailing public health advice on household mixing, including visitors to your home and indoor and outdoor dining.
Baptisms
- From Thursday August 5th, 2021 Baptism services may proceed and Parishes may take new bookings for Baptisms. All protective measures must be followed, and social gatherings should be avoided.
- Continue to keep numbers attending Baptisms small and limited to immediate family members.
First Communion & Confirmation
- First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies should not take place at this time. Further advice will follow on the resumption of these ceremonies when it is safe to do so.
Other Religious Services/Public Worship
- In person religious services are permitted with protective measures with a maximum attendance of 50 people.
- Where the size of a church allows for a capacity of greater than 50 people this may be permitted only where: –
- Social distancing guidelines are adhered to.
- The church can be divided into distinct sections (cordoned or marked appropriately) of not more than 50 persons in each section.
- There is a minimum of 4 metres between sections.
- Each section has its own entrance and exit route.
- There are separate arrangements for elements of the service involving close contact, for example, the distribution of Holy Communion.
- Strictly no movement of people between sections before, during or after the service.
- The church is well ventilated.
Social Religious Gatherings (parish meetings/first Friday visits)
- There is no limit on the number of people who can visit or meet together if they are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 9 months.
- If a person is fully vaccinated that person can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, as long as they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than 3 households are present.
- If a person or people they live with are not fully vaccinated, they can meet with visitors from 1 other household where everyone is not fully vaccinated.
- Any social religious gathering should use sensible practices and follow guidance on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and the wearing of face coverings. Ensure that there is no overcrowding. Any premises used for such gatherings should have reasonable ventilation. Posters/notices stating any guidance or changes in practice should be clearly displayed.
Diocesan Covid Support Team
July 30th, 2021