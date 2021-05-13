First Communion and Confirmation not to proceed at present

Clarification has issued from the Department of the Taoiseach in relation to Religious Services

following on from the Government announcement made on Tuesday, June 29th , 2021

concerning Covid-19 restrictions. The clarification is as follows: – (Please note funeral

arrangements remain unchanged but have been included below for clarity)

Weddings

As an exception, weddings already planned will be permitted to proceed on the basis of the

expected changes, with 50 guests permitted to attend wedding receptions with protective

measures.

Funerals

The numbers of mourners permitted at funerals continues to be limited to 50, regardless of size

of venue. Attendance at wakes in private homes and at funeral homes is for family only.

Related family gatherings should strictly adhere to prevailing public health advice on household

mixing, including visitors to your home and indoor and outdoor dining.

Other Religious Ceremonies

It is advised that religious ceremonies such as Baptisms, First Holy Communions and

Confirmations should not take place at this time. Further advice will follow on resumption of

these ceremonies when it is safe to do so.

Burial Ground/Graveyard Masses

Kerry County Council has issued clarification in relation to the holding of burial ground masses

during the Summer of 2021. The clarification is as follows: –

Kerry County Council believes that it would be unwise at this particular juncture to permit the

holding of burial ground masses which would result in the creation of gatherings of people, in

accordance with the current public health guidelines, but will reconsider this request when the

Government next review the reopening of society and the economy later this Summer (subject

to the public health situation at the time).

Diocesan Covid Support Team

July 1st, 2021

First Communion & Confirmation

Following the Government announcement concerning the Covid-19 restrictions, made on

Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 the planned resumption of First Communion and Confirmation

ceremonies from July 5th, 2021 should not proceed. Further clarification is to issue from the

Department of the Taoiseach, and we will issue a further update once this clarification is

received.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

June 30th, 2021

Previous Covid Update

Indoor Meetings

 Indoor meetings for Parish/Community groups or for other parochial activities may take place from

July 5th, 2021.

 Social distancing must be strictly observed and hand sanitisers must be available at entry and exit

points.

 Face masks should be worn.

Funerals & Weddings

 50 people may attend a funeral or a wedding regardless of the size of the church.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Baptisms

 Baptisms may take place but the numbers attending should be kept small and limited to immediate

family members only.

 Related family gatherings should strictly adhere to prevailing public health advice on household mixing,

including visitors to the home and indoor and outdoor dining.

 Any decision to schedule a Baptism should take account of the Covid-19 situation in the local

community.

Sacrament of Reconciliation

 The Sacrament of Reconciliation may be celebrated but the use of confined spaces such as confessional

boxes should be suspended, and spaces closed off. Any alternative arrangement must be compliant

with social distancing requirements.

House Visits/First Friday Visits

 As and from June 7th, 2021 an unvaccinated household can have a visitor from one other unvaccinated

household inside their home.

 As and from July 5th, 2021 you can have visitors from up to three other households inside your home.

 Vaccine Bonus – you can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people from up to two other

housholds or from one other household who are not vaccinated as long as no more than three

households are there. You can do this without wearing face coverings or staying two metres apart.

 Please wear a face mask or face covering when visiting a vulnerable person or a person with an

underlying condition.

 Remember to sanitise your hands on entering and leaving a person’s house.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

June 9th, 2021

Churches reopened for public worship Monday, May 10th, 2021.

Please note the following: –

Pods of 50

 A maximum of 50 people may attend Mass subject to the requirements of social

distancing. If the size of the church allows for a capacity of greater than 50 then

this is permitted subject to the following: –

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

 The church must be subdivided into sections, clearly marked and identified, and

Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.
 The church must be subdivided into sections, clearly marked and identified, and
no more than 50 persons are allowed in each section.

no more than 50 people in each section.

 There must be at least 4 metres between each section.

 The church must be well-ventilated.

 Each section must have its own entrance and exit.

 Each section must have a separate communion station for the distribution of

Holy Communion.

 There must not be any movement of people between sections.

 At the end of Mass, exit from the church should be staggered.

 People should be reminded not to congregate on church grounds after Mass.

Singing

 Choir or congregational singing is not permitted at the present time.

 Solo singing with an accompanist is permitted in accordance with the HSE/HPSC

Covid-19 Guidance for Religious Services.

Funerals

 Funerals remain private family events and the maximum number that may

attend a funeral is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

 Weddings

 The maximum number of people that may attend a wedding is 50 people,

regardless of the size of the church.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Baptisms

 Baptisms may take place but the numbers attending should be kept small and

limited to the immediate family members only.

 If more than one Baptism is taking place, ensure that each family is seated in

different and clearly marked out sections and there must not be any mixing of

families from different sections.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

 First Communion & Confirmation

 First Communion & Confirmation ceremonies should not take place at the

present time. Further updates will issue on receipt of guidance from

Government and the HSE.

 Outdoor public worship is not permitted at the present time in line with Government

restrictions on organized outdoor gatherings.

 The use of religious premises for any other purpose, parochial activity or

parish/community meetings is not permitted at the present time in line with

Government restrictions on organised indoor gatherings.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

May 6th, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE AND CLARIFICATION May 13th

An Garda Síochána has been in contact with the Diocesan Office following concerns raised with

them in relation to the numbers that may attend religious services and also offering guidance in

relation to end of year graduation ceremonies for our schools, in particular graduation

ceremonies for secondary schools.

PERMITTED ATTENDANCE (Pods or Sections of 50)

 For the celebration of Mass, no more than 50 people may attend subject to compliance

with social distancing requirements and other protective measures.

 Where the size of the church allows for a capacity of greater than 50 this is permitted

subject to the guidance already issued (see the Covid-19 Update May 6th, 2021 issued by

the Diocesan Covid Support Team).

 Note: The church must be subdivided into sections, clearly marked and identified, and

no more than 50 people in each section.

GRADUATION CEREMONIES

 The Department of Education has written to school principals advising that schools can

hold graduation ceremonies but that it will not be possible for schools to carry these

out in the traditional format. Schools must make every effort to avoid organising events

that could lead to unnecessary congregation of students or family members.

 Where Graduation Masses are taking place in school settings, they should be confined

to the individual class grouping and carried out in accordance with the school’s Covid-19

Response Plan and with all required protective measures in place. Family members

should not attend. Students and their families should be reminded that social events or

gatherings should not take place after the graduation ceremony.

 Graduation Masses may take place in a church provided that the Mass is confined to the

individual class grouping and no more than 50 people are in attendance, regardless of

the size of the church. Family members should not attend. Students and their families

should be reminded that social events or gatherings should not take place after the

graduation Mass.

 Schools should look at alternative ways to hold graduation ceremonies, such as

organising remote events by hosting virtual ceremonies for students and their families.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

May 13th, 2021