Public Worship Covid Update

Churches reopen for public worship on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Please note the following: –

Pods of 50

 A maximum of 50 people may attend Mass subject to the requirements of social

distancing. If the size of the church allows for a capacity of greater than 50 then

this is permitted subject to the following: –

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

 The church must be subdivided into sections, clearly marked and identified, and

no more than 50 persons are allowed in each section.

 There must be at least 4 metres between each section.

 The church must be well-ventilated.

 Each section must have its own entrance and exit.

 Each section must have a separate communion station for the distribution of

Holy Communion.

 There must not be any movement of people between sections.

 At the end of Mass, exit from the church should be staggered.

 People should be reminded not to congregate on church grounds after Mass.

Singing

 Choir or congregational singing is not permitted at the present time.

 Solo singing with an accompanist is permitted in accordance with the HSE/HPSC

Covid-19 Guidance for Religious Services.

Funerals

 Funerals remain private family events and the maximum number that may

attend a funeral is 50 people, regardless of the size of the church.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

 Weddings

 The maximum number of people that may attend a wedding is 50 people,

regardless of the size of the church.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Baptisms

 Baptisms may take place but the numbers attending should be kept small and

limited to the immediate family members only.

 If more than one Baptism is taking place, ensure that each family is seated in

different and clearly marked out sections and there must not be any mixing of

families from different sections.

 Social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

 First Communion & Confirmation

 First Communion & Confirmation ceremonies should not take place at the

present time. Further updates will issue on receipt of guidance from

Government and the HSE.

 Outdoor public worship is not permitted at the present time in line with Government

restrictions on organized outdoor gatherings.

 The use of religious premises for any other purpose, parochial activity or

parish/community meetings is not permitted at the present time in line with

Government restrictions on organised indoor gatherings.

Diocesan Covid Support Team

May 6th, 2021