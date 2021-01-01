Live Mass in our churches

Click the Green Parish Button to view Mass/Prayer schedule for parishes.
We have listed the times of Mass as seen on the sites – these may change. When you reach your chosen church, the times of the Masses are listed in the purple strip below the slide of the altar:

Beara Pastoral Area

Castletownbere

 

Castleisland Pastoral Area

Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook

Castleisland

Mon to Fri: 11am   Mon,Tues and Fri:7pm

Sat:6.15pm  Sun:11.30am

Killeentierna Churches Facebook

 

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area

Dingle

Mon: 10am, Tues:10.00am, Wed: 7.30pm, Thurs:10am, Friday:7.30pm, Sat:8pm, Sun 11.30am

Paróiste an Fheirtéaraigh  

Séipéal Naomh Uinseann, Dé Sathairn ag 7.30 i.n. agus Dé Domhnaigh ag 10.00 r.n. Dé Luain, Dé Máirt, Déardaoin ag 9.30 rn agus Dé hAoine ag 7.30 i.n.

 

Iveragh Pastoral Area

Caherdaniel

Mon: 7.30pm      Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10.30 am and 7.30pm     Sat: 10.00am Divine Office, 7.30pm Mass     Sun: 10.30am Mass

Cahersiveen

Mon to Fri: 11am   Fri and Sat:7.30pm   Sun:11.30am

Dromod/Waterville

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday: 10.00am

Wednesday: 12.00 noon    Saturday: 7.30pm

Portmagee

Thurs, Fri and Sat:7.30pm   Sun:10am

 

Kenmare Pastoral Area

Boherbue

Mon to Sat:7.10pm   Sun: 10.40am

Kenmare

Monday – Friday:    10.00am   Sat: 8.00pm   Sun: 9.30am & 12noon.

 

Killarney Pastoral Area

Kilcummin

Killarney

Mon,Tues,Wed and Sat: 10.30am and 6.15pm

Thurs and Friday: 10.30am

Sun: 8am, 10.30am and 12pm

 

Killorglin Pastoral Area

Beaufort Parish Facebook page streams 7.30pm Mass Sat

Glenbeigh 

Mon, Tues and Fri:7.30pm   Wed:10am  Sun:11.30am

Killorglin 

Sunday 10.30am, Monday 10.30am, Tuesday 10.30am, Thursday 10.30am, Friday 10.30am

Listry

Milltown

 

Listowel Pastoral Area

Duagh

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10.00am   Tuesday, Friday: 7.30pm Saturday:  7.30pm     Sunday: 11.30am

Listowel 

Mon to Friday: 10.30am  Sat:6.15pm     Sun: 9am and 11.30am

 

Millstreet Pastoral Area

Millstreet

Rathmore

Mon to Sat: 7pm   Sun: 11am

 

Naomh Bhreanainn Pastoral Area

Abbeydorney

Sat:6pm   Sun: 10am

Ardfert

Ballyduff

Ballyheigue

Sat Mass is at 8.00pm and the Sunday Mass is at 10am.

Causeway

Kilmoyley

 

North Kerry Pastoral Area

Ballybunion  can be followed on Facebook

 

Tralee Pastoral Area

Fenit

Spa Churchill

Spa/Fenit Facebook

St John’s Tralee

Mon to Friday: 8.30am

Sat:6.10pm   Sun:10.30am

St. Brendans

Sunday at 10am    Mon to Sat:9.30am

 

You can access these Masses by Computer, iPad or your phone

National Masses

RTE News Now broadcasts Mass: Weekdays at 10.30am and Sundays Mass at 2.00pm

RTÉ News Now can be found on Saorview (channel 21), Sky (521), Virgin Media (200), Eir (517) as well as via the RTÉ Player, the RTÉ News Now app and via RTÉ.ie/news. This content will also be available on the RTÉ Player, both live and on catch-up.

Radio Maria This has round the clock religious programming and you can find it on you Saorview TV channel 210

Broadcast Mass is also available from the Vatican, EWTN and Radio Maria.