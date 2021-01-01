Live Mass in our churches

Click the Green Parish Button to view Mass/Prayer schedule for parishes.

We have listed the times of Mass as seen on the sites – these may change. When you reach your chosen church, the times of the Masses are listed in the purple strip below the slide of the altar:

Beara Pastoral Area

Castletownbere

Castleisland Pastoral Area

Ballymacelligott Community Alert Facebook

Castleisland

Mon to Fri: 11am Mon,Tues and Fri:7pm

Sat:6.15pm Sun:11.30am

Killeentierna Churches Facebook

Corca Dhuibhne Pastoral Area

Dingle

Mon: 10am, Tues:10.00am, Wed: 7.30pm, Thurs:10am, Friday:7.30pm, Sat:8pm, Sun 11.30am

Paróiste an Fheirtéaraigh

Séipéal Naomh Uinseann, Dé Sathairn ag 7.30 i.n. agus Dé Domhnaigh ag 10.00 r.n. Dé Luain, Dé Máirt, Déardaoin ag 9.30 rn agus Dé hAoine ag 7.30 i.n.

Iveragh Pastoral Area

Caherdaniel

Mon: 7.30pm Tues, Thurs, Fri: 10.30 am and 7.30pm Sat: 10.00am Divine Office, 7.30pm Mass Sun: 10.30am Mass

Cahersiveen

Mon to Fri: 11am Fri and Sat:7.30pm Sun:11.30am

Dromod/Waterville

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Sunday: 10.00am

Wednesday: 12.00 noon Saturday: 7.30pm

Portmagee

Thurs, Fri and Sat:7.30pm Sun:10am

Kenmare Pastoral Area

Boherbue

Mon to Sat:7.10pm Sun: 10.40am

Kenmare

Monday – Friday: 10.00am Sat: 8.00pm Sun: 9.30am & 12noon.

Killarney Pastoral Area

Kilcummin

Killarney

Mon,Tues,Wed and Sat: 10.30am and 6.15pm

Thurs and Friday: 10.30am

Sun: 8am, 10.30am and 12pm

Killorglin Pastoral Area

Beaufort Parish Facebook page streams 7.30pm Mass Sat

Glenbeigh

Mon, Tues and Fri:7.30pm Wed:10am Sun:11.30am

Killorglin

Sunday 10.30am, Monday 10.30am, Tuesday 10.30am, Thursday 10.30am, Friday 10.30am

Listry

Milltown

Listowel Pastoral Area

Duagh

Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: 10.00am Tuesday, Friday: 7.30pm Saturday: 7.30pm Sunday: 11.30am

Listowel

Mon to Friday: 10.30am Sat:6.15pm Sun: 9am and 11.30am

Millstreet Pastoral Area

Millstreet

Rathmore

Mon to Sat: 7pm Sun: 11am

Naomh Bhreanainn Pastoral Area

Abbeydorney

Sat:6pm Sun: 10am

Ardfert

Ballyduff

Ballyheigue

Sat Mass is at 8.00pm and the Sunday Mass is at 10am.

Causeway

Kilmoyley

North Kerry Pastoral Area

Ballybunion can be followed on Facebook

Tralee Pastoral Area

Fenit

Spa Churchill

Spa/Fenit Facebook

St John’s Tralee

Mon to Friday: 8.30am

Sat:6.10pm Sun:10.30am

St. Brendans

Sunday at 10am Mon to Sat:9.30am

You can access these Masses by Computer, iPad or your phone

National Masses

RTE News Now broadcasts Mass: Weekdays at 10.30am and Sundays Mass at 2.00pm

RTÉ News Now can be found on Saorview (channel 21), Sky (521), Virgin Media (200), Eir (517) as well as via the RTÉ Player, the RTÉ News Now app and via RTÉ.ie/news. This content will also be available on the RTÉ Player, both live and on catch-up.

Radio Maria This has round the clock religious programming and you can find it on you Saorview TV channel 210

Broadcast Mass is also available from the Vatican, EWTN and Radio Maria.