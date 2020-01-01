Diocesan Mission Jan 2021

Join us for our first Diocesan Mission, beginning on Sunday Jan 24th and concluding on Friday Jan 30th!

Mission Programme

Each day, you are invited to join in

Morning Reflection – online

Daily Prayer – Mission booklet – it can be picked up in your local parish or downloaded from the website

Mass – livestreamed from different parts of the diocese

Evening Reflection – online

Evening Mission Talk – Speakers include John Connell, author; Ellen Coyne, journalist and author; Fr. Peter McVerry, social activist; Olive Foley; Br Richard Hendricks, ofm cap.

For children in school

Primary School programme

Post-primary school programme

For youth and young adults

On radio

Horizons

Sunday Mass @10 am

Just a Thought

