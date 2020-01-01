Diocesan Mission Jan 2021

Join us for our first Diocesan Mission, beginning on Sunday Jan 24th and concluding on Friday Jan 30th!
Mission Programme
Each day, you are invited to join in
- Morning Reflection – online
- Daily Prayer – Mission booklet – it can be picked up in your local parish or downloaded from the website
- Mass – livestreamed from different parts of the diocese
- Evening Reflection – online
- Evening Mission Talk – Speakers include John Connell, author; Ellen Coyne, journalist and author; Fr. Peter McVerry, social activist; Olive Foley; Br Richard Hendricks, ofm cap.
For children in school
- Primary School programme
- Post-primary school programme
For youth and young adults
On radio
- Horizons
- Sunday Mass @10 am
- Just a Thought
Follow the Diocesan Mission on Instagram and Facebook