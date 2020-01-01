Are there heroes linked to the diocese?

Radio Kerry with Fexco are looking for Heroes! 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone in Kerry. Covid19 has affected every aspect of our lives. We’ve lost loved ones, jobs and missed sports, family and cultural events. It’s been a year like no other but through it all many individuals and groups have shown outstanding courage, vision and leadership. They made us especially proud to be from Kerry and as 2020 comes to a close Radio Kerry and Fexco will honour them, with your help, through the Kerry Heroes of 2020 Awards.

Each award recipient will receive a specially created 2020 award, crafted and sponsored by Louis Mulcahy Pottery/Potadóireacht na Caolóige, Clogher, Ballyferriter.

Radio Kerry is inviting listeners to let them know who they consider to be the Kerry Heroes of 2020. It can be a frontline worker, someone in your community or just someone you think deserves to honoured and thanked. Once all the entries have been received a panel comprising of Radio Kerry and Fexco representatives will decide on the 2020 recipients. On Wednesday, December 23rd Jerry O Sullivan will name and honour them on a special Kerry Today programme.

Radio Kerry welcomes nominations for Kerry Heroes of all ages. Please let us know, in no more than 500 words, who you wish to nominate, along with a photograph if possible by email kerrytoday@radiokerry.ie or by post to Kerry Heroes, Kerry Today, Radio Kerry, Maine Street, Tralee, Co Kerry. Closing date for receipt of nominations is midday on Wednesday, December 16th 2020.