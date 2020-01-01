Online Workshop for Setting up Parish Facebook Page and Streaming Masses

The diocese will host a zoom workshop for parishes/parish secretaries/parish priests to provide additional help in setting up parish Facebook pages and streaming of Masses through this facility. Deirdre Bell, parish secretary at Knocknagoshel parish, will facilitate this. The date and time for this online workshop is Wednesday, November 11th at 10:30am.

Please contact Tomás Kenny at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie or call Tomás on 086 3683778 if you’d like to attend. The zoom link will be forwarded in the coming days.