Advent Webinar on Sunday readings

As we begin the season of Advent, you might like to join us on this webinar, exploring the Sunday Old Testament readings. If you have ever listened to the Old Testament readings at Mass, and wondered what they are about, this series of 4 evenings is for you!

Join us on Nov 25th, Dec 2nd, 9th and 16th, 7.00 – 8.00pm.

In the comfort of your own home, you can tune into Dr. Jessie Rogers, St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth. Each week she will explore the Sunday Old Testament readings for the following Sunday with us and help us to understand their relevance for us today.

To register for the webinars,

Dr Jessie Rogers

Jessie lectures in Scripture at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, having previously taught at Mary Immaculate College, Limerick and at the Dominican Biblical Institute, Limerick. She is a Godly Play trainer, and a spiritual guide.