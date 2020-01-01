Online Workshop for the Parish Cantor

To follow-up from the successful cantor conversation two weeks ago, the diocese will host a second online workshop for parish cantors on Wednesday, November 4th 2020 at 7:30pm. This workshop will provide music resources for remembrance and the month of November. We will also look at practical suggestions on how the cantor can lead liturgical song in the current situation. Please contact Tomás Kenny for further details at tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie The zoom link for this workshop will be forwarded to participants before the workshop.