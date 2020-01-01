November – a time to remember

Join us on Monday Nov 2nd, 9th and 16th, 8.00 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.
Over the three Monday nights, our speakers will invite us to find hope as we journey through the month of November. It is a time traditionally when we remember our dead, a time when we are more conscious of our loved ones who have gone before us to God, a time when we may need to find hope and meaning for our own journey.
Our speakers each night will invite us into a time of reflection, prayer and music, offering us a chance to find hope as we journey forward.
Elizabeth will explore how to integrate grief and loss into the fullness of life’s journey. Elizabeth is the founder of EGB Soulpreneurs, a Professional Supervisor, Life and Business Coach and NLP Master Practitioner and Trainer. She encourages supports and challenges people to live life, their one precious life, to the full.