November – a time to remember

Join us on Monday Nov 2nd, 9th and 16th, 8.00 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Over the three Monday nights, our speakers will invite us to find hope as we journey through the month of November. It is a time traditionally when we remember our dead, a time when we are more conscious of our loved ones who have gone before us to God, a time when we may need to find hope and meaning for our own journey.

Our speakers each night will invite us into a time of reflection, prayer and music, offering us a chance to find hope as we journey forward.

Monday Nov 2nd

Praying with our sorrow – Martina Lehane Sheehan

Martina is an accredited psychotherapist and spiritual director. She regularly facilitates retreats and workshops on matters of spirituality and personal development, and she is author of a number of books on spirituality, among them, Seeing Anew, Surprised by fire Become the person you were meant to be.

Monday Nov 9th

Remembering our departed – Fr. Jim Cogley

Fr Jim is a woodturner and psychotherapist who uses his amazing wood carvings to explore core human issues like loss and trauma. He is the author of 10 books in the Wood you Believe Series including one called Loss and Recovery. He is also the Director of Pilgrimage at Our Lady’s Island Co. Wexford.

Monday Nov 16th

Living with our Grief and Loss – Elizabeth Garry Brosnan