Understanding the OT readings on Sundays

Many of us struggle with the first reading at Sunday Mass. Taken from the Old Testament, it can seem difficult to understand and strange to our ways of thinking.

Over 4 Tuesdays, Dr. Jessie Rogers will explore the following Sunday’s first reading and help us to find ways of hearing and understanding the text afresh. We will also look at the relevance of the text for our world today.

Venue: via Zoom….so from your own phone or tablet or laptop or computer

Dates: Tuesday, Sept 29th

[looking at the First Reading of the 27th Sunday of the Year, Oct 4th]

Continuing on Tuesdays Oct 6th, 13th and 20th.

Time: 7.30 pm and concluding by 8.30 pm

To participate, please email francesrowland@dioceseofkerry.ie by Sept 25th