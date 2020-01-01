Reflection Time

With the evenings getting darker, perhaps we have a bit more time on our hands and the chance to reflect and pray…..Here are some websites that might nourish our reflection:

Prayer for Autumn

O God of autumn gifts,

as summer days leave us

and the colours of autumn grace nature all around us,

be with us.

Open our hearts to see the gifts you share with us

as we give thanks for the harvest.

Open our eyes to see the promise you make to us

as we gather the seeds of next year’s planting.

Open our hands to see all we have amassed during the summer days

– joyful moments,

– shared family days,

– quiet times alone and with others,

– laughter and fun of children,

– visits to holy wells and beaches,

– gifts of the sea and land and the work of human hands.

O God of autumn days,

give us courage and gratitude for what has been

now as we move on.

You are with us…

we entrust our days and weeks to you.

Amen.