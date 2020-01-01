Online Conversation with Parish Cantors

The diocese will host a zoom conversation with parish cantors on Wednesday, October 14th 2020 at 7:00pm. Through this difficult time music and song can bring joy and hope to our liturgical celebrations. Given that communal singing and the ministry of the choir is temporarily ‘on hold’, the role of the cantor is crucial. The purpose of this online meeting is to offer encouragement to cantors and provide practical suggestions and resources as they carry out this important ministry. This meeting is open to practicing cantors and those who may wish to begin this ministry in your parish. The meeting will be facilitated by Tomás Kenny (Diocesan Pastoral Team). For more information contact Tomás on 086 3683778 or email tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie

The zoom link for this meeting will be forwarded to participants closer to the time.