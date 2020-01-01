Rest in Peace Fr John Kennelly

The death has occurred of Fr John Kennelly, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee, Co Kerry and late of Ballylongford, Co. Kerry. Fr John was born 1934 to Bridie(Ahern) and Timmie Kennelly. Fr John was Ordained in Maynooth in 1958. He ministered in Salford, in London and in Northampton during his early years. At home in the diocese of Kerry he was based in Adrigole, Waterville, Allihies, Listowel, St John’s Tralee, Killarney, Boherbue, Glenflesk and Causeway. He retired in 2008.

Fr John was much loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Kenny) and Nancy (McAuliffe), brothers Brendan, Alan, Paddy and Kevin; sisters-in-law Rena, Brenda, Kathleen, and Marion; nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; relatives and friends, the Bishop and Priests of the Diocese of Kerry, the communities in which he ministered and the staff and residents at Our Lady of Fatima Home.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral Mass only for Fr John takes place in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, Co Kerry, on Tuesday August 4th at 3pm. Everybody is please asked to comply with social distancing and public health advice.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date which all can attend.