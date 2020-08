The Feast of the Assumption celebrates the assumption of Mary, the Mother of God, into heaven. The diocese will celebrate this Feast-Day online with a short reflection. The reflection will include input from Sr. Aileen Murphy RLR, scriptural reading from Bernie McCaffrey, Tralee and music and song from organist Declan Walsh and soprano, Laura O’ Keeffe. The reflection will be available online on the diocesan website and on the diocesan Facebook page from August 15th.