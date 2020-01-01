CULTIVATING HOPE Season of Creation 2020

Season of Creation 2020

The Diocese of Kerry returns to the theme of Climate Change for the ‘Season of Creation’ 2020 ‘Cultivating Hope. A Faith Response to the Climate Crisis’.

The Season is the time from September 1st to October 4th when Christian churches around the world focus on prayer and action to protect the natural world or creation, ‘our common home’ and could be described as the churches’ eco time. It closes on the 4th October, feast day of St Francis of Assisi and Patron Saint of Ecology.

The words ‘Our Common Home’ are those used by Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ on Care for Our Common Home’, addressed “to every person living on the planet”.

All parishes across the diocese are being encouraged to mark the Season in some way. This year, to adhere to Covid 19 guidelines, parishes will receive electronic copies of the leaflet which explain the theme and gives suggestions of practical actions to be taken in the areas of biodiversity, energy, avoiding food waste and reducing plastic pollution.

The SOC leaflet will also be available on the diocesan website www.dioceseofkerry.ie and facebook page. The 5- week Season gives parishes the opportunity to include the theme in a Sunday mass, and various resources for this are being sent to parishes including one for an event which could be held outdoors with a small group. The Radio Kerry programme ‘Horizons’, the daily ‘Just a Thought’ and the diocesan facebook page will all highlight the theme across the Season.

Then on September 17th the organising committee, will host a free webinar on this theme at 8pm in conjunction with the all-Ireland Laudato Si’ Working Group of the Irish Bishops Council of Catechetics. This will feature Lorna Gold, author of ‘Climate Generation’ as its keynote speaker and she will be joined by a panel of local activists in what promises to be a wonderful hour of encouragement and practical suggestions and networking. Registration details can be found on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

“The climate crisis requires our decisive action, here and now and the Church is fully committed to playing her part.” Pope Francis.

This is an initiative of the JPIC Committee of the Diocese of Kerry (Justice, Peace and the Integrity of Creation).

Contact desbailey@dioceseofkerry.ie . Mobile 086 7364605