Summer – a time to reflect

As people begin to take holidays over the coming weeks, you may find yourself with a little more time to sit and pray, to reflect on the past number of months, to allow yourself be nourished and renewed. Here are some reflection sites and virtual happenings that might be of interest over the coming months:

Thinking of getting out in nature this summer? Why not walk the pilgrim paths?

Check out Ireland’s pilgrim ways

Reflection

Lord, we delight in the beauty of nature,

the lush feel of the grass,

the different greens of hill and dale,

savouring the silence

and the majesty of the mountains.

We are filled with wonder at your creation.

Often our prayer is a silent gasp of awe,

a breath of amazement….

at other times, we want to touch and feel the beauty

that we experience around us…

yet again, we find ourselves humming a line of a hymn,

How lovely on the mountains are the feet of him who brings Good News!

Touch our hearts with the beauty of the world you have created!

Attune our spirits to your energy alive in our lives!

Let us praise you today and each day.

Amen