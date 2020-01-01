Campa Mhuire Mháthair for 5 to 12yr olds

Our second annual Faith Camp in Killarney had to be cancelled this year due to Covid 19 restrictions but we have gone online instead. Our online name is Campa Mhuire Mháthair. Campa Mhuire Mháthair is a free online Catholic Faith Camp for children aged 5 – 12, July 27th – 30th. Join some familiar faces for Livestreamed morning prayer at 10am, Mass at 12 noon, Bible stories, Art, Music, Sport, Drama and more! Bonus sacramental preparation material daily for First Communion and Confirmation children. Check out www.holyfamilymission.ie/summer-camp for more information!