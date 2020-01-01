Addiction and the Family 9th August @ 9am on Horizons, Radio Kerry

This feature programme will examine the effects of addiction on our homes and loved ones and how finding God and developing a spiritual life is key in overcoming addiction.

Three speakers will share their experience, strength and hope from their unique perspective: Steven, aged 40, who overcame alcohol and cocaine addiction through the spirituality of the 12 steps; Eileen, who is older, learned how to find peace and cope with her husband’s alcohol addiction through attending Al-Anon and turning to her faith for strength and guidance; Ger Lowe, Listowel Community Alcohol and Drug Worker on his experience of working with young people and their families to overcome substance misuse. The aim of the programme is to highlight a) this issue of addiction in our communities and b) the help and support available to those individuals and family members affected by alcohol and drug abuse.

Help Available:

If you are an adult experiencing difficulties around your alcohol and drug use, contact:

Counselling & Advisory Services, Block F, Ground Floor, Edward Court, Edward Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry Tel: (066) 7184968

Counselling & Advisory Service, Brandon House, Upper Rock Street, Tralee, Co. Kerry Tel (0761) 083000

If you are a young person experiencing difficulties, please go to:

You can also contact Tralee Community Drugs Initiative @

http://nekd.net/tralee-community-drugs-initiative/

You can also join a 12 step fellowship and find support and solidarity by contacting:

Narcotics Anonymous

Phoneline : 087 – 138 6120

Monday – Friday 6pm – 9pm

Email address : info@nasouth.ie

Alcoholics Anonymous

https://www.alcoholicsanonymous.ie/contact.36.html

Al-Anon http://www.al-anon-ireland.org/