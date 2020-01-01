Prayer: Being in God’s Presence

Over the past few months, we have been holding each other in hope and in prayer as our country has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic. But who has been holding us and our world during this time…?

Martina Lehane Sheehan invites us to reflect on prayer as being held by God, as being in God’s presence in this short video clip.

