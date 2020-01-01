Online Celebration of the Feast of the Assumption

The Feast of the Assumption celebrates the assumption of Mary, the Mother of God, into heaven. In Ireland we mark this day by visiting Marian shrines in our local villages and towns, some people make their annual pilgrimage to Knock at this time of year. As people may not be travelling this August due to possible travel restrictions as a result of Covid-19, the diocese will celebrate this Feast-Day online with a short reflection. The reflection will include input from a guest speaker, music and song. More information will follow in the coming weeks.