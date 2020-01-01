Horizons Summer Schedule

Horizons Summer Schedule

The Horizons Schedule for July and August may change as we wish to update listeners in relation to Covid-10 and its up to date impact on church matters. So below you will find an approximate outline of Summer Feature Programmes:

July 5th From The Irish College in Rome Fr Bernard Healy

July 12th Caring for the ill and the elderly  Rev Bruce Pierce

July 19th – Slowing Down Scripture Anne Alcock

 

July 26th – Fr Tom Looney Looking Back

 

August 2nd –  Back in Barraduff with Trócaire Martina O Donoghue

 

August 9th –  A Higher Power – Addiction Local Stories of Addiction and how faith helped cope

Seamus O’Connell

 

August 16th –  In Conversation with Dr Luke Macnamara Monk at Glenstal Abbey

Fr. Luke Macnamara

 

August 23rd – Silence, Studying Theology and a Parisian of Note! Professor Seamus O Connell

 

 