Guidelines for the return to public Mass

Preparations for the return to public Mass are underway throughout the diocese, in the parishes, and at Pastoral Area level. Detailed guidelines have been prepared and can be read below. The Guidelines are designed to assist parishes in making the necessary preparations to ensure that the church is ready to welcome parishioners for the celebration of public Mass.

A useful checklist has been prepared to help with plans. The Checklist, Appendix3, in the Guidelines, is a list of necessary measures which must be undertaken to prepare for public Mass. Churches are advised to open only if they can positively complete the checklist.

Key preparations include:

Setting the capacity of the church , based on current social distancing requirements

, based on current social distancing requirements Encouraging people to book in for Any Weekday Mass , not necessarily Sunday Mass

, not necessarily Sunday Mass A Covid-19 response plan in each parish

in each parish A Parish Support Team in place to ensure the implementation of these guidelines

in place to ensure the implementation of these guidelines The Appointment of a member of the support team as the Covid-19 Safety Officer

Recruiting a Cleaning Team for the regular cleaning of the church as per the guidelines

for the regular cleaning of the church as per the guidelines Each volunteer or liturgical Minister should be furnished with: Return to Work Guidelines

All volunteers and liturgical Ministers sign the Return to Work Form , Appendix 2

, Appendix 2 Identifying An Isolation Area in the event an employee, volunteer or Mass-goer takes ill with Covid-19 symptoms

The Guidelines Team include: Fr.Nicholas Flynn, Fr.Pat O’ Donnell, Frances Rowland and Shane O’ Donoghue.

The Diocesan Office is available to assist parishes as required.

Guidelines for the Return of Public Mass June 18 2020