Prayers for those who are ill, their carers and their loved ones

In this time of the Covid-19 pandemic it is so hard to give Christian comfort and support in times of illness and bereavement. In nursing homes, in hospitals, and even in their own homes, it often is not possible to sit at the bedside of the sick.

Mindful of the feelings and needs:

Of the sick and the dying

Of loved ones and all who care for them

Of those who mourn the dead

these short prayers might help.

Hopefully as weeks go by, we will add to them.

In joy and in sorrow, in life and in death,

in this world and in the next, our hope and our peace is in

the love and mercy of Jesus Christ,

who has promised to be with us always.

Jesus, I trust in you.

+ Ray May 2020.

Scripture

We ourselves have known and put our faith in God’s love towards ourselves.

God is love and anyone who lives in love lives in God and God lives in them. 1 John 4:16

Come to me all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest. . .

for I am gentle and humble of heart and you will find rest for your souls. Mt 11:29

Suffering

I am tired of being unwell Lord,

and weary with the weight of illness.

Be my hope and strength and lighten my burden.

Safety

Circle me O Lord,

keep peace within and fear without.

keep trust within and doubt without.

keep light within and darkness without.

keep forgiveness within and hate without.

Blessing

Lord, bless my loved ones

and those I have met today.

Bless me also this night.

Prayer for strength

May your people be strengthened, O God,

by your blessing:

May you be our consolation

in times of grief,

our power to endure in times of suffering,

our protection when in danger,

Through Christ our lord.

For Carers

For carers in this world, young and old, whose love, time and freedom, sometimes even childhood and whole adult life,

is given sacrificially for one who is in need.

May they know your blessing, through good days and bad,

and receive as they have given love in good measure,

flowing as a gentle river into their hearts and lives. Faith and Worship

(Above Pieces taken from the “Prayers and Reflections” Booklet of World Missions Ireland.)

Virgin Mary, turn your merciful eyes towards us amid this coronavirus pandemic. Comfort those who are distraught and mourn their loved ones who have died, and at times are buried in a way that grieves them deeply. Be close to those who are concerned for their loved ones who are sick and who, in order to prevent the spread of the disease, cannot be close to them. Fill with hope those who are troubled by the uncertainty of the future and the consequences for the economy and employment. (A section of a prayer Pope Francis asks us to pray with him throughout May).