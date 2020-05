St. John’s Tralee have launched an online ZOOM Adult Faith Formation experience which comprises of 7 programmes varying from Grief and Loss, Faith and Addiction, The Gospel of Matthew, and Living Laudato Si. Programmes run for 30/45 minutes, one day a week for 3 or 4 weeks. If interested email paddy.daly@stjohns.ie to find out more & to register your interest.

Have a look at this video to see what is on offer