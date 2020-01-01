Children’s Faith Videos Killarney

The Mercy Video Team, Killarney are sharing the videos they have made to keep the faith link with their primary school students at this time. These ten minute videos were made by The Mercy Video Team: Fr.Niall, Rhonda and Kieran for children to watch with their parents during the time of Covid-19. They are made at a time of lock-down, when the structured school day, in the school building, is not possible. Thank you to the team for sharing these as they may be useful for parents and children throughout the diocese.