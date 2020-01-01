Celebrating Pentecost

The Feast of Pentecost commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Mary and the Apostles and the beginning of the Church….it is also a reminder of our own baptism and our daily call to become more attuned to God’s spirit in our lives.

As you pray today, you might like to light a candle in your own home as a reminder that you are part of a praying community gathered throughout the world.

The Spirit promised to the followers of Jesus is the Spirit that dwells in our hearts today, wherever we are. As you light your candle, give thanks for gift of the Holy Spirit in your life. In a special way, you might like to pray for this year’s Confirmation pupils.

The gift of the Spirit among us is a constant reminder to us of God’s faithfulness. It is the presence of the Spirit in our lives that enables us to recognise God at work in our world, and it is the gift of the Spirit that supports us in living lives of loving relationship with one another. The Spirit of God inspires and blesses each and every one in their ministry of love and service, whether it be at home, at work, on the playing field, in our local community, in the parish.

For more about who the Holy Spirit is and what role the Spirit plays in our lives, check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0H9NPt5I9o

A Prayer for Pentecost – Joyce Rupp osm

Spirit! Power and Passion of my being,

press upon my heart your profound love.

Move through the fragments of my days;

enable me to sense your fiery Presence

consecrating my most insignificant moments.

Spirit! Source of Vision, Perceptive Guide,

permeate the moments of my choices

when falsehood and truth both call to me.

Turn me toward the way of goodness,

so that I will always lean toward your love.

Spirit! Blessing for the heart grown weary,

encircle me with your loving energy,

empower me with your active gentleness.

Deepen within me a faith in your dynamism

which strengthens the weak and the tired.

Pentecost Prayer – John Birch

Creator God, we come in your presence.

You breathed this world into being.

Pour Your creative Spirit on us

and make it visible within our everyday lives –

through the changing seasons,

the colours and sounds of nature,

the rhythm of day and night, sunrise and sunset,

tide and wind, rain and shine.

Your Spirit, present in the birth pangs of this world

empowered the prophets of old,

ordinary people called to live extraordinary lives.

Your Spirit was so visible through the life of your Son,

from the moment of conception

to his death and glorious resurrection.

Your Spirit was the parting gift of Jesus to the world.

‘You will receive power

when the Holy Spirit comes upon you,

and you will be my witnesses…

to the ends of the earth’