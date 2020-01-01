Praying the Way of the Cross together…daily

8th Station Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem On his journey to Calvary, Jesus meets some of the women of the town, weeping for him and weeping for their own losses. Women weeping is not uncommon. They have many reasons to cry. Jesus recognises their plight and feels for them. For whom do we weep? What are the situations in our world that cause us to cry today? What causes us to cry out to God in desperation and in need? Trócaire’s Lenten campaign this year highlights some of the ways in which women are vulnerable. They try to feed and protect their children. They fight against big corporations trying to take their land from them. They often have no legal ownership of land, so when their husband dies, they are evicted and the land divided among other family members. Lord, we are all created equal – women and men. Open our eyes and hearts to speak out against the injustices experienced by women. Lord, we pray especially for women and children, caught in war zones and conflict, denied their human dignity and human rights. Save us, saviour of the world, for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free. 7th Station – Jesus falls a second time So much for Veronica wiping his face, so much for Simon of Cyrene giving him a hand, so much for his mother’s presence. Not enough. We’ve all been there, at one time or another. Two agonies then. His, grit between the teeth, ground down into the muck again. Theirs, watching, knowing nothing, nothing is enough. Sometimes – God knows – that is what it is to be human. By Sylvia Sands Lord, be with those who feel ground down by life at this moment Lord, help us to realise that you really know what it is like to be human, with all our fears, doubts, struggles and pain. Save us, saviour of the world, for by your cross and resurrection, you have set us free.

6th Station – Veronica wipes the face of Jesus

Each life influences and affects the other in some way. the more we see our world as a vast interconnectedness of all beings, the more drawn we will be to compassion because we will see how much one life is related to and affected by the other.

Compassion can be very demanding. It is not easy to know the pain and to feel the hurt of another. sometimes compassion asks us to simply ‘be’ with someone, to wait patiently, to experience their powerlessness with them. At other times, compassion asks us to ‘do’ something, to give of our time and resources, to speak out for justice, to ‘go the extra mile’ for and with them.

By Joyce Rupp Lord, as Veronica wiped your face, we give thanks for the Veronicas in our lives, those who have stood by us, comforted us, even at the risk of their own rejection. Lord, we ask your blessing on all the Veronicas today, those who are reaching out with compassion and care, with courage and commitment, to be with the sick and the dying during these days of pandemic.

Save us, saviour of the world,

for by your cross and resurrection, you have set us free.

5th Station Simon of Cyrene helps Jesus carry his cross

The soldiers are becoming impatient. This is taking longer than they wanted it to. They are afraid he will not make it to the hill where he will be crucified. As he grows weaker, they grab a man out of the crowd and make him help Jesus carry his cross. He was just watching what was happening, but all of a sudden he is helping Jesus carry the cross.

Through the Good Samaritan you taught us that everyone in need is our neighbour. Help us to follow in your way of love that we do not need be compelled to take up the cross of another when they cannot bear their burdens alone. By Patrick Comerford

Lord, open our hearts and hands to assist those whose cross is crippling them

Lord, stretch our hearts to receive and accept the Good Samaritan’s help

Save us, saviour of the world,

for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free.

4th Station Jesus meets his mother Mary

As I look at Mary and all the mothers of sorrow, a question rises up from the center of my being: “Can you remain standing in your pain and keep forgiving from your heart?” My true call is to look the suffering Jesus in the eyes and not be crushed by his pain, but to receive it in my heart and let it bear the fruit of compassion. I know that the longer I live, the more suffering I will see and that the more suffering I see, the more sorrow I will be asked to live. But it is in this deep human sorrow that unites my wounded heart with the heart of humanity. The way of Jesus is the way into the heart of human suffering. It is the way Mary chose and many Marys continue to choose. Wars come and go, and come again. Oppressors come and go, and come again. My heart knows this even when I do whatever I can to resist the oppressor and struggle for peace. In the midst of it all, I have to keep choosing the ever-narrowing path, the path of sorrow, the path of hope. By Henri Nouwen

Lord, help us to be with others in their pain and suffering, even when it costs us deeply.

Lord, be with all those who are suffering at this time, especially those who are ill and dying.

Save us, saviour of the world,

for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free.

3rd Station Jesus falls for the first time

Bowed down under the weight of the cross, Jesus slowly sets forth on the way to Calvary amidst the mockeries and insults of the crowd. His agony in the garden has exhausted his body and he is sore from blows and wounds; his strength fails him and he falls to the ground under the weight of the cross. by the Irish Carmelites

Lord, show us how to be with the many people around us who are falling down under the heavy weights of bills they cannot pay, or homes they cannot keep, or sickness, depression or family problems.

Lord, nudge us daily to share our time, our voice, our money with those in need.

Save us, saviour of the world,

for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free.

2nd Station – Jesus takes up his cross

What does it mean to follow Jesus? I believe that we are invited to gaze upon the image of the crucified Jesus to soften our hearts toward all suffering, to help us see how we ourselves have been “bitten” by hatred and violence, and to know that God’s heart has always been softened toward us. In turning our gaze to this divine truth—in dropping our many modes of scapegoating and self-justification—we gain compassion toward ourselves and all others who suffer.

by Richard Rohr

Lord, soften our hearts towards all who are suffering at this time….towards those who are sick and dying, towards those struggling with isolation and loneliness, towards those suffering mentally and emotionally. Lord, may we do what we can to alleviate the suffering of others by being with them in their pain, and standing alongside them in these difficult days Save us, saviour of the world, for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free. Amen

First Station – Jesus is condemned to die

Jesus is condemned to die because he set out to witness to the love and justice of the God of all creation: Jews and non-Jews, women as well as men, underlings as well as the professional types of his time. He threatened the establishment with his incessant attempts to build a better world, and they destroyed him for it. Sr. Joan Chittister osb

Condemnation kills hope.

Without hope,

it is difficult to get up in the morning,

it is hard to cope with challenges,

and it is easy to succumb to despair.

Lord, remind us that you walk with us every step of life,

even when we are condemned by others

Lord, help us to stand up for what we believe in,

regardless of others’ criticism.

Save us, saviour of the world,

for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free. Amen

Individually or as a community, the Way of the Cross is a traditional part of our prayer during Lent. While we cannot gather physically at this time, we can gather as people of faith, people of hope.

Who? Let’s journey together with this familiar prayer, whether we are at home alone, or with

family members.

What? We will make one station each day, until we reach the 14th station on Good Friday.

How? Just click the picture of the Praying Hands.

Each day a short reflection for the particular station along with the prayer will be posted here.

When? The reflection and prayer for the day will be up from 8.00am each morning….

This year we pray in different circumstances….we are living through extraordinary times, when we are more conscious of ourselves as citizens of the world, and aware of our personal responsibility to live and work together for the good of all.

We journey with Jesus Christ who carried his cross, the instrument of his death which became the symbol of hope for us – God raises Jesus Christ from death, bringing hope out of darkness – this is our hope

In preparations, you might like to find a cross and candle to place in your praying space….you could make a cross very simply of two twigs, from the garden or found on a walk, tied together to form a cross.