Prayer with the Taizé Community

Faced with the measures of isolation that are now the rule in many different countries, in Taizé the brothers would like to express their spiritual solidarity with all those who find themselves alone.

From Monday evening, March 16, at 8:30 pm (Central European Time (CET / UTC+1)), a prayer with a small group of brothers will be broadcast live from the Community on Facebook live.

This prayer is also broadcast every evening at 8.30pm by radio and on the site of RCF with a reflection given by a brother in French during the time of silence.

The link to the video will be published on the Taizé webpage at the beginning of the broadcast.

The list of songs will be published each day for you to follow.