Fr John Ahern reflects on these strange times from the cocoon

Strange times we are living through, strange times indeed. A Palm Sunday without a live congregation!

In my enforced isolation I consider the unfolding story, I find something that is quite remarkable, the spread of the coronavirus proves to me that as much as we might try to shut ourselves off from each other whether by walls or border controls or even the shield of hand sanitizer, our oneness is inescapable. The virus can’t be contained even within a country of strict laws and a great wall. I reflect on what it means to say “Humanity is one”.

Recently I was on a pilgrimage to El Salvador to walk in the footsteps of St. Oscar Romero. We celebrated the 40th anniversary of his martyrdom on March 24th. In the mayhem caused by the virus, we almost forgot that significant date March 24th 1980. By coincidence March 24th that year was the Monday before Holy week and St. Oscar’s funeral was celebrated on the Monday of Holy Week. In our present situation of isolation and social distancing we can be heard murmuring “when will this situation pass” – we feel sorry for ourselves in spite of the comforts surrounding us in our isolation. I think of the people of El Salvador then, and now. Then was in the 1980 s during the awful civil war, many had to leave their homes, flee with what they could take and then live where they knew not where nor how. Today many are in dire poverty in the forgotten country that is El Salvador. I think of the refugees from Syria holed up in refugee camps devoid of even the basic necessities for human life.

I return to St. Oscar and read again his last Sunday homily responding to the prophet Isaiah’s promise to the people of Israel in exile in Babylon, “to make all things new”. St Oscar shed light on the challenges of his own day and concluded “History will not fail….. God sustains it”. For St. Oscar the great task of Christians is to contribute to building God’s Kingdom by transforming history in ways that reflect Gospel and Kingdom values. We are in this together. St. Oscar borrowing from another tradition described humanity as:

Fruits of one tree

Waves of one sea

Flowers of one garden

As fingers of one hand the members of one body

The body of course is the body of Christ. True to St. Paul’s teaching it is becoming clear today that if one part of the body of Christ is afflicted the whole body suffers. So when one person in El Salvador or one person in Syria suffers, I am susceptible.

With St. Oscar Romero as my inspiration, amidst my deep concern surrounding coronavirus I see signs of Grace. We are all in this together. Your wellbeing is my wellbeing, your precautions, social distancing, hand washing, staying at home when you are vulnerable, will help people you will never lay eyes on. We focus on the Cross throughout Holy Week. We unite our pains to Jesus’ pain.

In this time of global pandemic, may we make our own the Gospel courage of St. Oscar and his radical hope in a God of life who is always on our side, calling us to a radical love beyond fear

Fr. John Ahern

Photo of Fr John at the canonisation of Oscar Romero