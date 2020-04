Conscious of those who are experiencing difficulties in their relationships and family lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, Accord has set up a support line where callers can talk to experienced couples and relationship counsellors.

IF YOU NEED TO SPEAK TO AN EXPERIENCED COUPLES & RELATIONSHIPS COUNSELLOR DURING THIS TIME OF UNPRECEDENTED STRESS AND PRESSURE ON FAMILY LIFE… Contact: 01 531 3331

9.00 am – 8.00 pm, Monday to Friday

All calls charged at local rate.

