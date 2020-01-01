Access Grow in Love for Parents

Dear parents,

We are approaching Easter the most important feast in the Christian calendar. It would be wonderful if you had a look at what your child would have been learning in “Grow in Love” at this time. By following the link below you will be able to see fantastic engaging videos, art ideas and music that go with each lesson. You will be surprised at the amount of enriching material available.

We wish you and your families every blessing during the Easter period. To access the online material log onto www.growinlove.ie with the following details:

Email: trial@growinlove.ie

Password: growinlove

Regards,

From the Diocesan Primary School Advisers