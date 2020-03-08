Tomorrow’s Parish Have Your Say!

Bishop Ray Browne launches the diocesan Listening Process as we begin the pastoral planning process.

The diocese of Kerry invites you to share your thoughts on the future of parish. Through a series of one-night meetings being held in different venues throughout the diocese, all are invited to share how they imagine the parish of tomorrow can thrive, given the changing society in which we live.

These meetings are the first stage of a planning process being undertaken by the diocese as it maps out a response to today’s needs. Participants’ inputs will contribute towards the formation of a plan of action. Opportunities will also be provided for individuals and groups who wish to contribute their ideas.

As the number of priests in parish ministry decrease, the diocese faces many challenges: how will funerals be celebrated in the future, who will support children presenting for first holy communion, who will offer pastoral care and support to the sick and the housebound over the coming years, will churches close and who will support couples wishing to marry in church?

If you would like to have your say, meetings will take place in Castletownbere on Mar 3rd; Kenmare on Mar 9th; Killarney on Mar 10th; Listowel on Mar 23rd; Dingle on Mar 26th; Tralee on Mar 31st and Millstreet on Apr 2nd. All meetings begin at 8pm and will conclude by 10pm. Everyone is welcome. Further details on www.dioceseofkerry.ie and parish newsletters.