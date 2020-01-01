Public Health Authority on Funerals

The public health authority’s current advice on funerals states:

  • Immediate family members not exceeding 10 persons may still attend funeral services, burials and cremations, provided that social distancing rules are enforced
  • This relates to all funerals including those arising out of COVID-19 deaths.
  • The number not exceeding 10 persons applies to places of worship and at the graveside
  • The number may be restricted in smaller enclosed spaces and churches may put in place restrictions which respond to specific local circumstances.