Praying the Way of the Cross together…daily

First Station – Jesus is condemned to die

Jesus is condemned to die because he set out to witness to the love and justice of the God of all creation: Jews and non-Jews, women as well as men, underlings as well as the professional types of his time. He threatened the establishment with his incessant attempts to build a better world, and they destroyed him for it. Sr. Joan Chittister osb

Condemnation kills hope.

Without hope,

it is difficult to get up in the morning,

it is hard to cope with challenges,

and it is easy to succumb to despair.

Lord, remind us that you walk with us every step of life,

even when we are condemned by others

Lord, help us to stand up for what we believe in,

regardless of others’ criticism.

Save us, saviour of the world,

for by your cross and resurrection you have set us free. Amen

Individually or as a community, the Way of the Cross is a traditional part of our prayer during Lent. While we cannot gather physically at this time, we can gather as people of faith, people of hope.

Who? Let’s journey together with this familiar prayer, whether we are at home alone, or with

family members.

What? We will make one station each day, until we reach the 14th station on Good Friday.

How? Just click the picture of the Praying Hands.

Each day a short reflection for the particular station along with the prayer will be posted here.

When? The reflection and prayer for the day will be up from 8.00am each morning….

This year we pray in different circumstances….we are living through extraordinary times, when we are more conscious of ourselves as citizens of the world, and aware of our personal responsibility to live and work together for the good of all.

We journey with Jesus Christ who carried his cross, the instrument of his death which became the symbol of hope for us – God raises Jesus Christ from death, bringing hope out of darkness – this is our hope

In preparations, you might like to find a cross and candle to place in your praying space….you could make a cross very simply of two twigs, from the garden or found on a walk, tied together to form a cross.