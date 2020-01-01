Pray with the Bells at 11 St Patrick’s Day

Church bells will be rung at 11.00am tomorrow on St. Patrick’s Day. The ringing of the bells is a call to prayer, wherever you are, and a reminder of the faith that has sustained the people of our country throughout the centuries. The bell ringing is also an expression of social solidarity, an encouragement to care for one other, and to remain positive at this difficult time.

In mind and heart we unite in prayer with Irish people everywhere, at home and abroad.

Bishop Ray asks:

“Please consider setting aside a few minutes for prayer at 11 am on St Patrick’s Day and on Sundays.

Thus we all unite as one in prayer, uniting with all the Masses being celebrated privately.

You might also consider praying the Rosary or a decade of the Rosary at home each evening”.

Bishop Ray wishes everyone: “Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh!”

+Ray