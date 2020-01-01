Scripture Union Ireland are excited to announce that they are producing a brand new film series, called ‘NUA: Origins’. It is to be launched in late April 2020. The original NUA Film Series (See below) is currently in use in a good number of post-primary schools throughout the diocese. NUA Origins however will be focused towards junior cycle R.E. This resource may also be helpful for parish based groups working with young people in preparation for the Sacrament of Confirmation.

Click on this link https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/nua-origins#/ to see a preview.

The success of the NUA Film Series (for senior cycle) has generated conversations across the denominations to create more accessible, relevant, engaging resources for 11 to 14-year-olds. The consensus is given the success with NUA, and the strength, depth and reach of our networks and relationships, that Scripture Union Ireland is well placed as an organisation to develop a film based resource to enable others to engage more effectively with this target age group.

Embedded in the schools, church and youth group networks, this new project seeks to engage 15000 young people per year: 45000 over the initial 3-year shelf life of the material.

NUA: Origins aims to challenge young people today on the core matters of the Christian Faith and to help them decide how their faith applies to their own situations.

NUA: Origins will provide a learning environment that empowers young people to engage with Jesus and assess His call on their lives. It will enable them to remain in the faith community at a crucial junction in their lives.

The project will involve eight episodes looking at the nature of God and His Creation ‘Masterpiece’, the meaning of Jesus’s death ‘Worth’, Jesus’s Resurrection ‘New Beginnings’, Prayer ‘Connection’, The Bible ‘Story’, The work of the Holy Spirit ‘Charged’, Jesus’s Church ‘Belonging’ and living as a Christian ‘Journey’.

They are excited for how NUA: Origins will be a blessing to all youth ministry in schools and churches which seek to engage with young teenagers.

Scripture Union are delighted that they have already received 80% of our budget. They would ask that you would consider giving a one-off gift to help them with the remaining €15,000. There are rewards!!