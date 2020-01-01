Masses online on St. Patrick’s Day

Priests will celebrate Mass for St. Patrick’s Day throughout the diocese.
Join our virtual community as Mass is broadcast from:
- Bere Island Community Radio from the Church of the Sacred Heart, Castletownbere on St Patrick’s day next Tuesday at 11am. Live Streaming will begin at 10.45 http://37.187.93.104:8685/stream
- St. John the Baptist, Causeway @ 11am.
on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-john-the-baptist-church-causeway
- Daniel O’Connell Church, Cahersiveen @ 11am – https://www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen
- Abbeydorney at 10.00 a.m. on Sundays – St. Bernard’s Church Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming Abbeydorney
-
Holy Cross Church, Kenmare – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-cross-catholic-church
St. Bernard’s Church Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming Abbey…