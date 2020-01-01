Mass on Horizons Sunday Mornings at 9.30

In response to requests from those who are uncomfortable with computers and Radio Kerry listeners, we have included Mass as part of Horizons for the next few weeks. This is a short-term solution as we work with Radio Kerry to put in place the hardware necessary to secure a safe and steady Mass stream from St Brendan’s Church in Tralee on Sunday mornings.

Other Masses

RTE Television is airing Mass at 10.30 on the RTE News Now channel.

Radio Maria Ireland airs Daily Mass at 10am each day from their studio chapel, including Sundays for those who would like to tune in. Radio Maria Ireland is to be found on television – Saorview, Channel 210,