Living Lent calmly

As we journey through these days of the Coronavirus, the Irish Bishops invite us to care for one another during this pandemic. In these Lenten days, there are many ways we can offer one another hope, care and solidarity.

Pray with all other believers throughout the world….

pray for those who are ill or those who are on the front-line fighting this disease….

pray in the name of Jesus Christ who promises to be with us and not leave us orphans – John 14

Fast with empathy and care for those who are struggling at this time

Fast from close contact with others so that we don’t become carriers of this virus…

Fast in solidarity with all those who find their freedom curtailed e.g. those who are sick or imprisoned, the elderly, those in hospitals or nursing homes

Give alms by sharing with those who are in need

Give alms to those charities that are fighting disease and powerlessness throughout the world e.g. Trócaire, Doctors without Borders

Give alms by giving our time and our listening to those who are anxious at this time

Thy sea, O God, so great,

My boat so small.

It cannot be that any happy fate

Will me befall

Save as Thy goodness opens paths for me

Through the consuming vastness of the sea.

Thy winds, O God, so strong,

So slight my sail.

How could I curb and bit them on the long

And saltry trail,

Unless Thy love were mightier than the wrath

Of all the tempests that beset my path?

Thy world, O God, so fierce,

And I so frail.

Yet, though its arrows threaten oft to pierce

My fragile mail,

Cities of refuge rise where dangers cease,

Sweet silences abound, and all is peace.

– Winfred Ernest Garrison