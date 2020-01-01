Feasts and Seasons II – Music Workshop with Dr. John O’ Keeffe

The eagerly-awaited second volume of the Church music series Feasts and Seasons was introduced to liturgical musicians from all corners of the diocese last Tuesday night, March 10th, in St. Brendan’s College, Killarney. Dr. John O’ Keeffe, Head of Sacred Music at St. Patrick’s College, Maynooth and Director of Choral Groups at the National University of Ireland, Maynooth was the guest director. John is a son of Ina and the late Vincent O’ Keeffe of Portmagee, so we were very proud to welcome him back to home ground!

John began his studies in church music as part of the Schola Cantorum at St. Finians College, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. His university studies took him to University College Dublin where he completed his undergraduate degree in music. He studied organ at Westminster Cathedral, London and then completed a Masters Degree in Ritual Chant at University of Limerick. He undertook his doctoral degree at NUIM, the title for his thesis was ‘The Masses of Seán and Peadar O’Riada: Exploration in Vernacular Chant.’

This collection of music, Feasts and Seasons 2, is edited by John O’Keeffe and James Murphy. James Murphy is a former College Organist of St Patrick’s College, Maynooth. Holder of a Master’s Degree in Organ Performance from Maynooth University, he is currently pursuing postgraduate studies in music education at Ulster University, Coleraine.

Featuring music by a range of Irish composers, including Peadar Ó Riada, Ronan McDonagh and Fr Liam Lawton, as well as liturgical compositions from England and America, the collection is intended primarily for use in an Irish parish context. It contains new settings for Advent, Christmastide, St Patrick’s Day, Lent, Eastertide, Pentecost and Trinity, and includes an alternative setting of the Song of Farewell from the Funeral Rite together with Peadar Ó Riada’s setting of the Hail Mary, ‘Go mbeannaithear duit, a Mhuire’.

The music and workshop was greatly enjoyed by all. The Diocese of Kerry would like to thank John and his wife Graáinne for to travelling to Kerry for the event. We’re already looking forward to Feasts and Seasons III..!