CHOIR ORGANIST / KEYBOARD PLAYER WANTED

Church of the Sacred Heart, Castletownbere, County Cork

Invites Applications for the above opportunity

Do you play a keyboard (piano, organ, or similar)? Are you 18 years of age or older? If so, the Church of the Sacred Heart Choir, Castletownbere, County Cork, is looking for a competent instrumentalist to join our choir, helping us to enhance the liturgy of the Mass with music.

The selected instrumentalist will accompany the choir at services on most Sundays, Sept thru June of each year (we tend to take summer months off), including Masses at Christmas, Easter, and other Holy Days and events, as agreed. This special person will also need to join us at Choir Practices most Tuesdays during our choir season.

Working closely with the choir director, we’re looking for an enthusiastic individual who will contribute to our growth and continued learning, and will give feedback on how we can improve.

We will also consider a ‘shared’ position, in which 2 or more instrumentalists share keyboard duties over the season.

Remuneration will reflect hours worked, qualifications, and experience. A written contract will be provided to the successful individual.