Due to increasing numbers, Tuesday’s workshop with Dr. John O’ Keeffe will take place in St. Brendan’s College (The Sem.), Killarney at 7:30pm. John will present material from his new collection Feasts and Seasons II. The cost for the workshop is €5.00 per person. Feasts and Seasons II music book and CD will be available to buy on the night for €15

Contact Tomás Kenny to book a place or for more details on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie