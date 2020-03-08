Beara Pastoral Area has its say!

More than 60 people gathered in Beara Coast Hotel, Castletownbere on Tuesday March 3rd to think about Tomorrow’s Parish and have their say. Reflecting on their present reality and the changes over the past number of years, the group were invited to discuss how their parishes and pastoral area will respond to the new needs and new ways of ministering.

The Diocese of Kerry invites you to share your thoughts on the future of parish at the meeting in your area. Through these gatherings, everyone is asked to share how they imagine the parish of tomorrow can thrive, given the changing society in which we live.

These meetings are the first stage of a planning process being undertaken by the diocese as it maps out a response to today’s needs. Participants’ inputs will contribute towards the formation of a plan of action. Opportunities will also be provided for individuals and groups who wish to contribute their ideas.

As the number of priests in parish ministry decrease, the diocese faces many challenges: how will funerals be celebrated in the future, who will support children presenting for first holy communion, who will offer pastoral care and support to the sick and the housebound over the coming years, will churches close and who will support couples wishing to marry in church?

If you would like to have your say, upcoming meetings will take place

in Kenmare on Mar 9th;

in Killarney on Mar 10th;

in Listowel on Mar 23rd;

in Dingle on Mar 26th;

in Tralee on Mar 31st

in Millstreet on Apr 2nd

and in Iveragh on Apr 21st.

All meetings begin at 8pm and will conclude by 10pm. Everyone is welcome. Further details on www.dioceseofkerry.ie and parish newsletters.