Post-Primary R.E. Teachers’/Chaplains’ In-service

Before the mid-term a group of post-primary R.E. teachers and chaplains, representing up to 15 schools throughout the diocese, gathered for the second in-service day for this academic year. Bishop Ray was present and welcomed all present.

The first facilitator on the day was Catherine McCormack. Catherine graduated from the Mater Dei Institute in 1983 and taught Religion and English for over twenty years. During this time Catherine completed a Masters degree in School Leadership and Management and also qualified as a guidance counsellor. In 2006 Catherine joined the staff of St. Patrick’s College, Thurles as Chaplain and counsellor and then as Head of Teaching Practice in 2010. The title for Catherine’s input was ‘Renewing our own Spirit for our work in RE’.

The second speaker was Dr. Ailish Travers. The title for Ailish’s presentation was; ‘An Inspiring Approach to Junior Cycle RE’ – Ailish presented an update on the New Junior Cycle Programme for R.E. She also recommended a number of methodologies and resources from the Junior Cycle for Teachers perspective. Dr. Ailís Travers is the Team Leader for Religious Education and Jewish Studies with Junior Cycle for Teachers. She is seconded from Loreto College, St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin. She is the author and editor of a number of books.

Linda McArdle from Trócaire is the new Development Education Officer with Trócaire. Her session included an introduction to the Lent 2020 Post-Primary resources, including Trócaire’s new interactive game! The theme for Lent 2020 is ‘Protecting Families.’ Linda also highlighted the Game Changers Award, which runs throughout Lent and culminates in a celebration event in May in Dublin.

The final speaker on the day was Jonny Sommerville. Jonny works with Scripture Union. Scripture Union is excited to announce that they will be launching a brand new faith-based film series in early 2020 aimed at 11-14 year olds, called NUA: Origins. It’s designed to act as an optional supplement to the Christianity section of Junior Level Religious Education.

NUA: Origins aims to challenge young people today on the core matters of the Christian Faith, helping them to decide how their faith applies to their own situations. NUA: Origins will also provide a learning environment that empowers young people to engage with the Christian Faith.

The project will consist of eight episodes looking at the nature of God and His Creation ‘Masterpiece’, the meaning of Jesus’s death ‘Worth’, Jesus’s Resurrection ‘New Beginnings’, Prayer ‘Connection’, The Bible ‘Story’, The work of the Holy Spirit ‘Guide’, Jesus’s Church ‘Belong’ and living as a Christian ‘Journey’.

The NUA: Origins film series will be partnered with an Activity Book and Teacher/Leaders Manual. They have called it NUA: Origins because of the cultural fascination with super hero’s origins stories. They are interested in finding out the back story of people’s lives. Host’s Jonny, Sarah and Eric will share the origins of their own faith journeys whilst encouraging the viewers to explore their own beliefs and world views.

Jonny Sommerville is a Dublin native who’s worked for more than ten years in Irish schools and churches across denominations. He’s passionate about faith development and the opportunity to supplement school curriculum that helps young people grapple with their faith. Jonny’s experiences have shown him that young people struggle to discuss their doubts. For this reason, he believes NUA Origins is a critical resource, providing a safe space and fresh ways to explore belief in Jesus.

Kingdon Catering from Tralee provided lunch on the day. Many thanks to all our speakers and to the teachers for attending.