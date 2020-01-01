Lent is here…let’s journey together

The season of Lent is given to us by the Church that we might hear again the invitation of Jesus Christ to a deep friendship with him, and return from what has distracted us or got between us and him. There are so many things that distract us from who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives.

By embracing a spirit of prayer, fasting and giving alms during this season of Lent, we allow ourselves to be drawn back to the values and way of life presented by Jesus. These three ancient practices work together. They remind us of who God is and what our lives are about. Our fasting is sustained by prayer. Our prayer finds expression in our alms-giving.

During these Lenten days, through our renewed commitment to prayer, fasting and alms-giving, may we become the hands and feet, the heart and voice of Jesus Christ today to all those whom we encounter, whether at home or at play or at work.

For the Irish Bishops’ Lenten Calendar – https://www.facebook.com/LivingLent2020/

For liturgy resources – https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/resources-2/liturgy-2/lent/

Praying at home

Light a candle before you begin your prayer, remembering that God awaits us and listens to our prayer;

During these Lenten days, take moments to notice what you do to fill spaces or emptiness in your life. Just notice how the empty spaces feel and invite God to help you stay with the emptiness, the desert spaces of your life. During the day, become aware of when you are tempted to fill up these spaces and feelings of emptiness and pray for the courage to be open to what God might be saying to you in these spaces. Take a few moments to reflect on the focus of Lent. Ask yourself: where did I see the Lord in the past 24 hours….in someone I met, in something I read, in the words or in nature or in a piece of art? – give thanks for that experience;

Conclude with a quiet moment of thanksgiving for God’s presence all around you, perhaps reciting the Glory be…..



Lent

Lent is a time to learn to travel

light, to clear the clutter

from our crowded lives, and

find a space, a desert.

Deserts are bleak: no creature

comforts, only a vast expanse of

stillness, sharpening awareness of

ourselves and God

… if we dare to trust the silence

to strip away our false security,

God can begin to grow his wholeness in us,

fill up our emptiness, destroy our fears,

give us new vision, courage for the journey,

and make our desert blossom like a rose.

Ann Lewin