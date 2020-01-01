Lent beckons…

Ash Wednesday on Feb 26th invites us into Lent, a period of prayer, reconciliation and penance, an invitation to hear God’s call, Come back to me with all your heart!

The Church gives us the season of Lent that we might hear again the invitation of Jesus Christ to a deep friendship with him, and return from what has distracted us or got between us and him. There are so many things that distract us from who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives.

By embracing a spirit of prayer, fasting and giving alms during this season of Lent, we allow ourselves to be drawn back to the values and way of life presented by Jesus. These three ancient practices work together. They remind us of who God is and what our lives are about. Our fasting is sustained by prayer. Our prayer finds expression in our alms-giving.

Some websites or apps that might be of support:

sacred space – A prayer app run by the Jesuits – it offers different ways of prayer and reflects on the daily Gospel

LivingLent2020