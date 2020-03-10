Music Workshop with Dr. John O’ Keeffe

Dr. John O’ Keeffe will present a workshop of liturgical music on Tuesday, March 10th 2020 at 7:30pm in John Paul II Pastoral Centre, Killarney. John will present material from his new collection Feasts and Seasons II. The cost for the workshop is €5.00 per person. Feasts and Seasons II music book and CD will be available to buy on the night for €15

Feasts and Seasons II features music by a range of Irish composers, including Peadar Ó Riada, Ronan McDonagh and Fr Liam Lawton, as well as liturgical compositions from England and America.

The collection is intended primarily for use in an Irish parish context and contains new settings for Advent, Christmastide, St Patrick’s Day, Lent, Eastertide, Pentecost and Trinity Sunday, and includes an alternative setting of the Song of Farewell from the Funeral Rite together with Peadar Ó Riada’s setting of the Hail Mary, ‘Go mbeannaithear duit, a Mhuire’.

Contact Tomás Kenny to book a place or for more details on 086 3683778 or tomaskenny@dioceseofkerry.ie