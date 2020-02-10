Job Vacancy National Director for Catechetics

Three year fixed term appointment based at Columba Centre, St Patrick’s College, Maynooth

The Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference wishes to appoint a National Director for Catechetics. The successful candidate will support the ethos of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference and will work closely with the Chair and Council for Catechetics and the Chair and Council for Pastoral Renewal and Adult Faith Development of the Irish Episcopal Conference, the National Faith Development Team, the Executive Secretaries of the various Episcopal Commissions, and with other relevant Councils and Agencies of the Conference.

The catechetical mission of the Church is a key component of Evangelisation. The National Catechetical Office supports the Bishops Conference in its evangelising work of promoting reflection, strategies and resources in initial proclamation, Christian initiation, catechesis and religious education.

The National Director for Catechetics will serve as secretary to both the Council for Catechetics and the National Faith Development Team and will be responsible for providing secretarial and administrative support in order to ensure that the Council for Catechetics and the National Faith Development Team function effectively and efficiently.

The successful candidate will liaise with the Catholic Primary Schools Management Association, Association of Management of Catholic Secondary Schools, Northern Ireland Commission for Catholic Education, the National Associations of Primary and Post-Primary Diocesan Advisers, writers of catechetical programmes, Primary and Post-primary schools, Catholic colleges of education and a variety of other national offices in the area of catechesis, religious education, pastoral renewal, youth and adult faith development.

In addition, the National Director for Catechetics will liaise with the Department of Education and Skills, the Department of Education NI, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment and Veritas Publications, as appropriate.

Since Adult Catechesis is the primary form of Catechesis and since many Catholic school children today do not attend Catholic schools, the National Director for Catechetics will actively facilitate the development of new catechetical initiatives in the light of the Church’s primary task of evangelisation.

Skills:

Good interpersonal and organisational skills and ability to work on his/her own initiative and as part of a team.

Excellent communication, research and analytical skills.

Detailed knowledge of Catechetical teaching and the relevant magisterial documents of the Catholic Church.

Familiarity with Church documentation on Evangelisation such as Pope Paul VI’s 1975 Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Nuntiandi and Pope Francis’ 2013 Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.

Familiarity with current directions in the pastoral ministry and mission of the Church.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Internet and Email.

Qualifications:

A qualification in Catechetics/Religious Education/Theology/Leadership and Pastoral Care, preferably at Post Graduate level.

Qualified teacher at Primary or Post Primary level; or lecturer at Third Level.

The successful candidate will be appointed to a three year fixed term appointment which will include a probationary period of six months.

To apply, send your Curriculum Vitae with a covering letter marked ‘Confidential’ to:

The Executive Administrator, Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Columba Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare,

or by email to admin@iecon.ie

Closing date for applications no later than 5.00 pm on Monday, 10 February 2020.

Interviews will take place in Maynooth week commencing 24 February 2020

Job Description – National Director for Catechetics (23 January 2020)

Advertisement – National Director for Catechetics (23 January 2020)