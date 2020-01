St. Mary’s Cathedral Adult (18 +) and Children’s (8-12 years old) choirs welcome new members throughout the year. Ability to read or play music is not a requirement. The adult choir rehearses Tuesdays 7-8.30pm in the choir gallery and on Sundays from 9.30am before singing the 10.30am mass. The Children’s Choir rehearses Tuesdays 6.15-7pm over the Cathedral sacristy and sings the 12 noon mass on the last Sunday of each month. Contact Choral Director Aidan O’ Carroll on 087-4103220.